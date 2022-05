Imidlalo yeHollywoodbets Super League kule mpelasonto

NgoMgqibelo: Ngo-1pm- Golden Ladies vs Vasco da Gama (NWU Stadium), Durban Ladies vs Coal City Wizards (King Zwelithini Stadium).

Ngo-3pm- Thunderbirds Ladies vs Bloemfontein Celtic Ladies (Sisa Dukashe Stadium), Richmond United v Tsunami Queens (Marino Park Stadium), Ma-Indies Ladies vs University of Johannesburg (Giyani Stadium), First Touch Ladies vs City Lads (Old Peter Mokaba).