“Sengibuze nakonompempe basemazingeni aphansi eNorth West kodwa nabo abamazi ukuthi ukuphi. Sinethemba lokuthi kuzovula izindaba ezinhle.

“Uma kukhona ombonayo noma kukhona akuzwayo siyacela athinte umndeni namaphoyisa.”

MISSING PERSON - "Tshepo Baragaad Nojila , SAFA Referee from North West Province who serves in the PSL Panel. Last seen Tuesday(7th February 2023) wearing a Light Blue track pants & black & Pink Showmax Outfit. , driving a :

Car Make: White VW TSI KY 49 VZ GP. Call 0639199750" pic.twitter.com/1UPO60SH6Z