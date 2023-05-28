U-MONNAPULE Saleng we-Orlando Pirates noTebogo Mokoena, weMamelodi Sundowns yibona abagoduke nemiklomelo emqoka emcimbini wePremier Soccer League (PSL) wayizolo wokuklomelisa abebegqame kwiDStv Premiership kule sizini ka-2022/2023.
UMokoena uqokwe njenge-PSL Footballer of the Season neDStv Premiership Midfielder of the Season, kwathi uSaleng wahlabana ngoweDStv Premiership Players’ Player of the Season noweMTN8 Last Man Standing.
Bobabili laba badlali bebegqamile emaqenjini abo njengoba uMokoena ubegqamile iSundowns ivikela isicoco sayo seDStv Premiership okwesithupha kulandelana.
USaleng ubewushayela cishe yedwa umkhumbi wePirates idla isicoco seMTN 8 neseNedbank Cup ekubeni ebe nesandla esikhulu ekutheni iqede endaweni yesibili kwiDStv Premiership okuyibuyisela kwiCaf Champions League.
Kube uRhulani Mokwena, oqokelwa koweDStv Premiership Coach of the Season yize abanye abathandi bebhola abaningi kuleli bebethiphe, uJose Riveiro, wePirates naye owenze kahle ngesizini yakhe yokuqala kuleli. Riveiro unqobe izicoco ezimbili nePirates wayibeka endaweni yesibili kwi-log kanti uMokwena othathe izintambo ngokugcwele ebhentshini leSundowns, akazange ahlulwe emidlalweni yeligi, bayinqoba iligi kusasele imidlalo eyisikhombisa.
ISundowns iqhubekile nokukhonya kulo mcimbi ngesikhathi sekuqokwa umgadli wayo, uCasius Mailula, koweDStv Premiership Young Player of the Season ngaphambi kokuthi uKhuliso Mudau noRonwen Williams, bahlabane ngeyeDStv Premiership Defender neDStv Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season, ngokwahlukana.
KwiDStv Diski Challenge (DDC), umklomelo uhambe noLuphumlo Sifumba, weCape Town City.
U-Olwethu Makhanya no-Iqraam Reyners bobabili beStellenbosch FC, bahlabane ngeyeNedbank Cup Most Promising Player of the Tournament noweNedbank Cup Player of the Tournament ngokwahlukana. UPeter “Squire” Mencer ongasekho osebenze kwiPSL kwezokumaketha isikhathi eside nobengumsebenzi weMamelodi Sundowns, u-Alex “Goldfinger” Shakoane naye osanda kudlula emhlabeni, bahlonishwe usihlalo wePSL, u-Irvin Khoza ngeChairman’s Award.
Abanqobile kuma-PSL Awards:
Footballer of the Season: Teboho Mokoena
DStv Premiership Player’s Player of the Season: Monnapule Saleng
DStv Premiership Coach of the Season: Rhulani Mokwena
DStv Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season: Ronwen Williams
DStv Premiership Defender of the Season: Khuliso Mudau
DStv Premiership Midfielder of the Season: Teboho Mokoena
DStv Premiership Young Player of the Season: Cassius Mailula
DStv Premiership Top Goal Scorer: Khanyisa Mayo; Peter Shalulile
DStv Premiership Goal of the Season: Yusuf Maart
Motsepe Foundation Championshp Top Goal Scorer: Ashley Cupido
MTN8 Last Man Standing: Monnapule Saleng
Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player: Olwethu Makhanya
Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament: Iqraam Rayners
DStv Diski Challenge Player of the Season: Luphumlo Sifumba
DStv Diski Challenge Top Goal Scorer: Mervin Boji