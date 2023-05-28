UMokoena uqokwe njenge-PSL Footballer of the Season neDStv Premiership Midfielder of the Season, kwathi uSaleng wahlabana ngoweDStv Premiership Players’ Player of the Season noweMTN8 Last Man Standing.

Kube uRhulani Mokwena, oqokelwa koweDStv Premiership Coach of the Season yize abanye abathandi bebhola abaningi kuleli bebethiphe, uJose Riveiro, wePirates naye owenze kahle ngesizini yakhe yokuqala kuleli. Riveiro unqobe izicoco ezimbili nePirates wayibeka endaweni yesibili kwi-log kanti uMokwena othathe izintambo ngokugcwele ebhentshini leSundowns, akazange ahlulwe emidlalweni yeligi, bayinqoba iligi kusasele imidlalo eyisikhombisa.

ISundowns iqhubekile nokukhonya kulo mcimbi ngesikhathi sekuqokwa umgadli wayo, uCasius Mailula, koweDStv Premiership Young Player of the Season ngaphambi kokuthi uKhuliso Mudau noRonwen Williams, bahlabane ngeyeDStv Premiership Defender neDStv Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season, ngokwahlukana.

KwiDStv Diski Challenge (DDC), umklomelo uhambe noLuphumlo Sifumba, weCape Town City.

U-Olwethu Makhanya no-Iqraam Reyners bobabili beStellenbosch FC, bahlabane ngeyeNedbank Cup Most Promising Player of the Tournament noweNedbank Cup Player of the Tournament ngokwahlukana. UPeter “Squire” Mencer ongasekho osebenze kwiPSL kwezokumaketha isikhathi eside nobengumsebenzi weMamelodi Sundowns, u-Alex “Goldfinger” Shakoane naye osanda kudlula emhlabeni, bahlonishwe usihlalo wePSL, u-Irvin Khoza ngeChairman’s Award.