UKHONJWE indlela kwiKaizer Chiefs umqeqeshi uGavin Hunt kulandela ukubhacaza kweqembu emidlalweni yeDStv Premiership kule sizini.
IChiefs imemezele lokhu esitatimendeni esifishane esifake ezinkundleni zokuxhumana nakwi-website lapho eveze khona ukuthi iqembu lizoqeqeshwa wu-Arthur Zwane noDillon Sheppard kuze kuphele isizini.
Breaking News— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) May 28, 2021
Kaizer Chiefs have terminated coach Gavin Hunt’s contract with immediate effect.
In the interim, Assistant Coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team.
The Club will make further announcements in due course. #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/zb0HzRZcA9
UHunt, ofake leli qembu laseSoweto kuma-semifinal eCAF Champions League akabongwanga futhi akatholanga ngisho izilokotho ezinhle kulesi sitatimende.
Lo mqeqeshi uxoshwa nje iqembu lakhe libhaxabulwe yiqembu osekunesikhathi lisezembeni futhi elihlulekayo ukunqoba imidlalo eminingi kule sizini iBlack Leopards. ILidoda duvha ivuke ngeChiefs iyishaya ngo 2-1. Emidlalweni elishumi edlule yeligi iChiefs inqobe umdlalo owodwa. IChiefs ihleli kunombolo 11 kwiligi, idinga ukunqoba imidlalo esele ukuze ibe nethuba lokungena kwi-top 8.
Baphawule kanje abalandeli bebhola ngokuxoshwa kukaGavin Hunt:
