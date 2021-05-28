UKHONJWE indlela kwiKaizer Chiefs umqeqeshi uGavin Hunt kulandela ukubhacaza kweqembu emidlalweni yeDStv Premiership kule sizini.

IChiefs imemezele lokhu esitatimendeni esifishane esifake ezinkundleni zokuxhumana nakwi-website lapho eveze khona ukuthi iqembu lizoqeqeshwa wu-Arthur Zwane noDillon Sheppard kuze kuphele isizini.

Breaking News



Kaizer Chiefs have terminated coach Gavin Hunt’s contract with immediate effect.



In the interim, Assistant Coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team.

The Club will make further announcements in due course. #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/zb0HzRZcA9 — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) May 28, 2021

UHunt, ofake leli qembu laseSoweto kuma-semifinal eCAF Champions League akabongwanga futhi akatholanga ngisho izilokotho ezinhle kulesi sitatimende.

Lo mqeqeshi uxoshwa nje iqembu lakhe libhaxabulwe yiqembu osekunesikhathi lisezembeni futhi elihlulekayo ukunqoba imidlalo eminingi kule sizini iBlack Leopards. ILidoda duvha ivuke ngeChiefs iyishaya ngo 2-1. Emidlalweni elishumi edlule yeligi iChiefs inqobe umdlalo owodwa. IChiefs ihleli kunombolo 11 kwiligi, idinga ukunqoba imidlalo esele ukuze ibe nethuba lokungena kwi-top 8.

Baphawule kanje abalandeli bebhola ngokuxoshwa kukaGavin Hunt:

Being a good coach is not enough to make a team successful, especially big teams like KC where management of the team is highly politicized. If you want to see that Gavin Hunt is a brilliant coach, give him a smaller team with less politics. pic.twitter.com/d0S2qxctM6 — Tokyo Sexwale (@TokyoSexwaleSA) May 28, 2021

Gavin Hunt is a good coach whatever happened between him and kaizer chiefs. He has proven himself over and over again with different clubs. We respect kaizer chiefs right to hire and fire . All the best to Gavin . — |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) May 28, 2021

I thought Kaizer Chiefs was gonna give Gavin Hunt a chance to sign his preferred players for the season of 2021/2022 and see how it goes.



Your thoughts please? pic.twitter.com/8gbqk9lPfc — MR AIRTIME (@Aubrey_Senyolo) May 28, 2021

They will soon realise that the problem was not Gavin Hunt at Kaizer Chiefs and it will be too late by then. pic.twitter.com/SqxOEFShD4 — The Author (@TiyiBevhula) May 28, 2021

Gavin Hunt gets fired, Stuart Baxter trends then Boom Kgoloko Thobejane becomes the next Kaizer Chiefs coach pic.twitter.com/5TDEE6meER — Mpo (@Mpristro) May 28, 2021

Kaizer Chiefs on the brink of their first #CAFCL final, still reeling from a FIFA transfer ban and not safe from relegation in the league…



Gavin Hunt now fired. As many fans have said, their problems are bigger than a single manager can take fault for. — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) May 28, 2021