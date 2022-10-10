UZOLEKELELA uyise ekuqedeni indlu uPhiwokuhle "Ben 10" Mnguni ogile izimanga ngempelasonto edlule kumaKZN Sports Awards ekhala emuka nomklomelo obubhekwe ngabomvu weSports Personality of the Year noweSportwoman of the Year. Le ntokazi yaseDundee, eSibongile, ikhale yemuka nesamba sika-R100 000 nonyanyavu lwemoto lwaka-VW.

Le ntokazi ayiconsi phansi kubalandeni bomdlalo wezamankomane. Nakuba yaziwa kulo mdlalo kodwa izakhele igama kakhulu iqopha umlando iba ngowokuqala wesifazane ukunqobela iNingizimu Afrika indondo yethusi kumaCommonwealthGames ngoJuni e-England. Leli phephanda linqwamane noyise, uXolani Mnguni, egiya, ejabulela indodakazi yakhe emcimbini obuse-Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre, eThekwini.

Eceleni kwakhe bekukhona unina, uLindokuhle Ngema obelokhu ekikize njalo. Likhuluma naye Isolezwe, uthe: “Awu! umntanami waze wasenza abantu. Siyabonga kakhulu. Uthi uzalwa yimina nje? Ngiyakuqala lokhu engikubonayo. Nakuba ngingazi lutho ngomsebenzi wabezindaba kodwa yiSolezwe elisibeke kuleli zinga esikulo. Siyabonga, nangasekhaya ngiyazi bajabule kakhulu.” UPhiwokuhle obefa injabulo, uthe: “Ungathi ngiyaphupha. Ngikhumbula eminyakeni edlule uBongiwe Msomi (weqembu lesizwe le netball) engungwe izintatheli eqeda kunqoba izindondo kuwona lo mcimbi. Kwakukuhle kudelile, angikaze ngizitshele ukuthi ngiyoke ngifike kuleli zinga. Bese kunesikhathi indlu kababa imile, lokho sekuphelile, ngale mali ngizokwazi ukusiza ubaba aqedele indlu.”

Le ntokazi iveze nokuthi unina akanayo ifoni kodwa isizokwazi ukumthengela. “Umama akanayo ifoni. Kodwa njengoba sengiwinile kusasa lokhu okusayo nginikela esitolo, ngoyomthengela,” kusho uBen 10. Uhlu lwabaklonyeliswe kumaKZN Sports Awards:

Innovation Award: KZN Chess 1. School Team of the Year: Edendale Technical High School. 2. Administrator of the Year: Heinrich Strydom.

3 Coach of the Year: Mduduzi Khumalo. 4. Sports Journalist of the Year: Samukelo Gambushe. 5. Photographer of the Year: Steve Haag.

6. Indigenous Games Team of the Year: Umlabalaba. 7. Recreation Body of the Year: Made For More. 8. Junior Sportswoman of the Year: Saskia Hock.

9. Junior Sportsman of the Year: Jack Spence. 10. Technical Official of the Year: Nonjabulo Ndlela. 11. Team of the Year: Richards Bay FC.

12. Federation of the Year: KZN Cricket. 13. Newcomer of the Year: Jaden Hendrikse. 14. Sportswoman of the Year with a Disability:Alani Ferreira.

15. Sportsman of the Year with a Disability: Alwande Sikhosana. 16. Sportswoman of the Year: Phiwokuhle Mnguni. 17. Sportsman of the Year: Greg Minnaar.

18. Sports Personality of the Year: Phiwokuhle Mnguni. 19 Posthumous Award: Thulani Magudulela/ Makhosi Luthuli. 20. Nonkululeko Mlaba noNdumiso Shangase: Black Blazer.